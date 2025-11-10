HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Blast occurred in a slow-moving vehicle near traffic signal: Delhi CP

Mon, 10 November 2025
21:49
Police officials cordon off the area after the car explosion near Red Fort./ANI Video Grab
Soon after a car explosion near the Red Fort killing at least eight people, Delhi police commissioner Satish Golcha on Monday said the blast took place in a slow-moving vehicle near the Red Fort traffic signal. 

Talking to reporters at the blast site, he confirmed multiple deaths and injuries, and said Union Home Minister Amit Shah was being regularly briefed about the incident. 

"There was a blast around 6.52 pm in a slow moving vehicle near Red Fort. There were passengers inside the vehicle," Golcha said, adding other vehicles were damaged in the incident. 

Earlier, officials said that the explosion happened inside a parked car. 

The police commissioner said all agencies, including Delhi police, forensic team, NIA, NSG, are taking stock of the situation. 

"Some deaths happened, few people got injured. The situation is being regularly monitored. The home minister is being regularly briefed," he said. 

A high-intensity explosion occurred near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people, officials said. -- PTI

The police sounded a high alert in Delhi. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.

A powerful explosion near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi killed at least eight people and injured 24 others, reviving memories of past terror attacks in the city.

Eyewitnesses described a deafening blast that rattled windows and left locals in a state of panic, with seven fire tenders rushing to the scene to battle the flames.

Delhi Police have increased security measures across the city following the recovery of suspected ammonium nitrate and arms in Faridabad, Haryana. The heightened security includes increased surveillance at border points and sensitive zones.

