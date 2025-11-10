HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Blast near Red Fort: Gujarat on alert, DGP orders to increase patrolling

Mon, 10 November 2025
Share:
22:59
image
All police units in Gujarat have been asked to remain alert and increase patrolling as a precautionary measure in view of an explosion in a car in Delhi which killed at least eight people on Monday evening, officials said.   

As a precautionary measure, all police units have been asked to remain alert in view of the Delhi blast incident, Gujarat director general of police Vikas Sahay told PTI. 

"Every police unit has been asked to be vigilant and increase patrolling in their respective regions" he said. 

Following the DGP's directive, police in all the major cities and districts in Gujarat have swung into action, officials said. 

Security has been beefed up at vital installations like railway stations, and police teams have started conducting foot patrolling, Surat police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

8 killed, 9 vehicles gutted in car blast near Red Fort
8 killed, 9 vehicles gutted in car blast near Red Fort

The police sounded a high alert in Delhi. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.

LIVE! Owner of car in which blast took place in Delhi held
LIVE! Owner of car in which blast took place in Delhi held

'Blast took place in a slow-moving vehicle near Red Fort'
'Blast took place in a slow-moving vehicle near Red Fort'

A high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries. Authorities are investigating the incident, and the Home Minister is being briefed.

Delhi rocked by blast after 14 years
Delhi rocked by blast after 14 years

A powerful explosion near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi killed at least eight people and injured 24 others, reviving memories of past terror attacks in the city.

'Something in a car in front of my auto blasted'
'Something in a car in front of my auto blasted'

Eyewitnesses described a deafening blast that rattled windows and left locals in a state of panic, with seven fire tenders rushing to the scene to battle the flames.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO