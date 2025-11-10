Blast near Red Fort: Gujarat on alert, DGP orders to increase patrolling

22:59





As a precautionary measure, all police units have been asked to remain alert in view of the Delhi blast incident, Gujarat director general of police Vikas Sahay told PTI.





"Every police unit has been asked to be vigilant and increase patrolling in their respective regions" he said.





Following the DGP's directive, police in all the major cities and districts in Gujarat have swung into action, officials said.





Security has been beefed up at vital installations like railway stations, and police teams have started conducting foot patrolling, Surat police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said. -- PTI

