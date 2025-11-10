HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar polls phase II: 4 lakh security personnel deployed

Mon, 10 November 2025
12:34
Security has been beefed up across Bihar for the second phase of the assembly polls on November 11, with over 4 lakh personnel engaged in election duties, officials said on Monday. 

Voting will be held at 45,399 polling stations, including 40,073 in rural areas, across 122 assembly seats in the second and final round of polling. "More than 4 lakh security personnel have been deployed in Bihar for poll duties to ensure free and fair elections," an Election Commission official said on Monday. 

Around 500 companies (around 50,000) of the Central Armed Police Force had been engaged in pre-election duties in Bihar, and subsequently, 500 more companies of CAPF arrived in the state, he said. 

"Besides, an additional 500 companies arrived for poll duties in the third week of October. More than 60,000 personnel of the Bihar Police have already been engaged in the election duty," said a senior official on the condition of anonymity. 

Around 2,000 personnel of reserve battalions from other states, 30,000 personnel of the Bihar Special Armed Police, more than 20,000 home guards, around 19,000 newly recruited constables (who are undergoing training), and nearly 1.5 lakh chowkidars' (rural police) have also been engaged in the poll duty for both phases, he said. 

When asked about the number of sensitive polling centres in the second phase of voting, the officer said, "From a security point of view, all booths are equally important." Bihar recorded the "highest ever" voter turnout of over 65 per cent in the first phase of polling across 121 assembly constituencies. PTI

