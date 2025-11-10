HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Assamese people will 'surrender' to rich Muslims: Himanta

Mon, 10 November 2025
Share:
09:11
image
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that apart from demographic change, the state is also witnessing an 'economic shift', with Muslims becoming more prosperous, and said this could mean that the 'surrender of the Assamese people' has begun.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting in  Guwahati on Sunday, Sarma claimed that the growth of the Hindu population in the state is coming down, while that of Muslims is increasing.

"I have the data on the growth of the Hindu and Muslim populations between 2001 and 2011. In every block of Assam, the growth of the Hindu population is coming down and the Muslim population is increasing," he added.

"I have noticed that demographic change has taken place rapidly... In a way, a chapter of the Assamese people's surrender has begun," Sarma said.

The CM said that the government scrutinises the permissions for the sale of land between Hindus and Muslims as per a new directive issued last year. 

"We are seeing that the sale of land from Hindus to Muslims is very high, while the vice versa is less," he said.

He, however, stressed that these permissions comprise a lot of Assamese and indigenous Muslims, and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government does not have any problem with that.

"Apart from demographic change, there has been a shift in wealth creation as well. So far, we were thinking that only the numbers have risen, but now see that even the wealth pattern has changed," Sarma claimed.

The CM said he will later hold a detailed press conference on the topic and elaborate on it then.

"You can sometimes accept the demographic change in population, but witnessing an economic shift signals complete destruction. Earlier, we did not know about this. But now, we are getting the data as government permission is required (for the sale of land)," the CM said.

Last year, the Assam government took a decision regarding the sale of land between Hindus and Muslims, and made it mandatory to take consent of the chief minister's office before going ahead.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will bring Tatas back in Bengal after 2026: BJP
LIVE! Will bring Tatas back in Bengal after 2026: BJP

'No Anti-Nitish Or Pro-Tejashwi Wave'
'No Anti-Nitish Or Pro-Tejashwi Wave'

'This will be a close election. At least now, it appears that the NDA has an edge.'

Pawar land deal: Tehsildar issued order to evict BSI
Pawar land deal: Tehsildar issued order to evict BSI

Days after the controversial 40-acre Pune land deal by a firm linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, a now-suspended tehsildar issued an eviction notice to the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), a long-standing...

BBC execs quit amid row over 'doctoring' Trump speech
BBC execs quit amid row over 'doctoring' Trump speech

Two top executives at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) resigned on Sunday amid an escalating scandal over impartiality and bias, as reported by CNN.

Drone spotted over 'Matoshree'; Uddhav Sena demands probe
Drone spotted over 'Matoshree'; Uddhav Sena demands probe

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab claimed a drone was spotted hovering over 'Matoshree', the Mumbai residence of party head and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, raising serious concerns about a potential breach in a high-security zone.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO