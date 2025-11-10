HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Amit Shah visits LNJP hospital, meets those injured in blast

Mon, 10 November 2025
Share:
22:42
Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets an injured person at LNJP Hospital/ANI on X
Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets an injured person at LNJP Hospital/ANI on X
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the LNJP hospital in New Delhi to meet those injured in a blast near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening. 

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least eight people and gutting several vehicles. 

Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. 

The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital, a few kilometres away. Hours after the incident, Shah, accompanied by senior police officers and doctors, met the injured at the hospital. 

He visited several wards of the hospital and interacted with the injured. Immediately after the blast, the home minister spoke to the Delhi police chief and the director of the Intelligence Bureau to take stock of the situation. 

He also directed the chiefs of the National Security Guard (NSG), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and forensic sciences to send expert teams to the blast site to assist the probe and collect evidence. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

8 killed, 9 vehicles gutted in car blast near Red Fort
8 killed, 9 vehicles gutted in car blast near Red Fort

The police sounded a high alert in Delhi. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.

LIVE! Owner of car in which blast took place in Delhi held
LIVE! Owner of car in which blast took place in Delhi held

'Blast took place in a slow-moving vehicle near Red Fort'
'Blast took place in a slow-moving vehicle near Red Fort'

A high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries. Authorities are investigating the incident, and the Home Minister is being briefed.

Delhi rocked by blast after 14 years
Delhi rocked by blast after 14 years

A powerful explosion near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi killed at least eight people and injured 24 others, reviving memories of past terror attacks in the city.

'Something in a car in front of my auto blasted'
'Something in a car in front of my auto blasted'

Eyewitnesses described a deafening blast that rattled windows and left locals in a state of panic, with seven fire tenders rushing to the scene to battle the flames.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO