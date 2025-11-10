HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
8 killed in Delhi car blast; high alert sounded

Mon, 10 November 2025
20:02
A view of the the blast site near Red Fort Metro station in Delhi./ANI on X
Eight persons have been killed after a high-intensity blast ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort on Monday evening, with the powerful explosion leaving multiple vehicles in flames and shattering window panes. 

Several people are feared injured, officials said. 

The police sounded a high alert in Delhi. 

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.

The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area.

"The blast occurred in a car parked near Red Fort metro station gate number 1. The intensity was quite high. Injuries are feared," said a senior official of Delhi Fire Service.

Visuals of the incident showed plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars. -- PTI

