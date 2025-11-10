2 J-K docs questioned after 350kg explosives recovered

10:51

Representational image





The massive arms recovery was made days after police arrested a Kashmiri doctor from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur for allegedly putting up posters supporting terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar.





According to sources, the Faridabad recovery followed revelations made by Dr Adil Ahmad Rather during questioning. According to sources, the explosives and arms were stored with another doctor identified as Mujahil Shakeel, who is now under the scanner. Read more here.

In an alarming explosives recovery from near the national capital, a team of Jammu and Kashmir police has found 350 kg of ammonium nitrate, an AK-47 rifle, and ammunition from Faridabad in Haryana, reports NDTV.