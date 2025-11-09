Tremor of 5.4 magnitude hits Andaman Sea, no loss of life

17:11





The tremors were felt in parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, but there was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, an official said.





The earthquake took place at 12.06 pm, and the depth of the tremor was 90 km, the seismology centre said.





However, Andaman and Nicobar Islands chief secretary Dr Chandra Bhushan Kumar said, "An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude occurred on November 9 around 12.08 pm. Tremors were felt at Mayabunder, Rangat and its adjoining areas in North and Middle Andaman. We have alerted all the agencies concerned, and standard protocols are in place."





Several teams in the region are actively monitoring the seismic activity, he said.





"As precautionary measures, we have advised tourists and fishermen not to venture into the sea," he said. -- PTI

