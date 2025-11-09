HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Touts ruining tourism in Shimla, hotel body calls for police action

Sun, 09 November 2025
Share:
15:38
File image
File image
The Federation of Himachal Hotels and Restaurant Associations in Shimla has called for immediate action against the dominance of touts, tourist guides, porters, and taxi drivers, saying that they discredit the state's tourism industry, officials said on Sunday. 

Drawing the attention of the government and the police towards malpractices affecting tourism and allied industries in Himachal Pradesh, the Federation alleged that registered and unregistered tourist guides, porters, and taxi drivers are chasing tourist vehicles, stopping them and taking them to hotels in exchange for a hefty commission, causing traffic congestion and frequent jams. 

In two separate letters addressed to the director general of police and principal secretary of tourism, FOHHRA president Gajender Thakur specifically mentioned the state capital, Shimla, where large numbers of tourists arrive in their own vehicles and touts and guides "harass" them. 

According to tourism department data, 1,741 tourist guides are registered in the state, of which 409 are registered in the Shimla district. 

However, the number of guides operating is quite high. 

These tourist guides, touts, coolies stand along Shimla's Circular Road, and run after cars shouting "hotel hotel", at times, scaring tourists and tarnishing the image of the state as a safe tourist destination, a local hotelier said. 

Running after tourists and other vehicles is prohibited under the Tourism Act. 

The provisions of the Act are not implemented or followed, causing tourism to suffer, he added. 

Urging the government to issue directions to the police to intensify checking at all vulnerable locations, the federation said that these elements also pose a risk to pedestrians, especially school-going children in the morning and evening. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tej Pratap's security beefed up after death threats
LIVE! Tej Pratap's security beefed up after death threats

Rape accused Punjab AAP MLA flees to Australia
Rape accused Punjab AAP MLA flees to Australia

Pathanmajra appeared in the video interview on Friday with an Australia-based Punjabi web channel in which he claimed that he would "return home only after securing bail".

Kerala orders probe into RSS song at Vande Bharat event
Kerala orders probe into RSS song at Vande Bharat event

According to the minister, the government views the incident with utmost seriousness.

Move to clip SC powers sparks protests in Pak
Move to clip SC powers sparks protests in Pak

It also aims to reduce the powers of the Supreme Court, with some authorities shifted to the proposed Constitutional Court, and immunity to the president from criminal proceedings for life.

Cong accuses Modi of insulting Tagore over Vande Mataram
Cong accuses Modi of insulting Tagore over Vande Mataram

The Congress party has intensified its criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Vande Mataram controversy, alleging that he has insulted the Congress Working Committee of 1937 and Rabindranath Tagore. The party demands...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO