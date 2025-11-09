Tej Pratap's security beefed up after death threats

15:18

Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav/File image





Yadav said that there are many enemies of his "trying to get him killed".





"My security has been increased because there is a threat to my life. People will get me killed. There are many enemies who are working (to get me killed)," Yadav told reporters in Patna.





He also wished his estranged brother, Tejashwi Yadav, on his 36th birthday, wishing him the best and a bright future.





"It's Tejashwi's birthday, and I give him my best wishes. Hope he has a bright future. He has my blessings," he said.





Tej Pratap Yadav contested elections in the Mahua seat, which underwent polling in the first phase on November 6.





The Janshakti Janata Dal chief was in the fray against the National Democratic Alliance's Sanjay Kumar Singh from the Lok Janshanti Party-Ram Vilas and Jan Suraaj's Indrajeet Pradhan, while his brother Tejashwi Yadav fielded Rashtriya Janata Dal's Mukesh Kumar Raushan against him.





On the day of polling on November 6, Yadav expressed confidence in his victory, saying that he has the blessings of his parents, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, and the people's support. -- ANI

