Six killed, 750 injured as powerful tornado devastates Brazil's Parana state

Sun, 09 November 2025
16:29
File image
At least six people were killed, one reported missing and nearly 750 others injured after a powerful tornado ripped through the southern Brazilian state of Parana late on Friday, Al Jazeera reported, citing local authorities. 

According to Al Jazeera, the twister, with winds reaching up to 250 km/h, struck the town of Rio Bonito do Iguacu on Saturday and lasted less than a minute, yet caused widespread destruction, levelling about 90 percent of the town, which is home to 14,000 people. 

Five of the victims were from Rio Bonito do Iguacu, while another was from the nearby town of Guarapuava. 

Aerial images reveal extensive damage, with many buildings stripped of roofs and parts of the town flattened, while surrounding farmland and trees outside the tornado's path remained largely intact. 

Nearby towns also experienced strong winds, storms, and hail, though they suffered comparatively minor damage, as reported by Al Jazeera. 

Authorities confirmed that at least 10 of the injured have undergone surgery and nine are in serious condition. -- ANI

