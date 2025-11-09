HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kerala: BJP fields ex-DGP R Sreelekha, former athlete Padmini Thomas for civic polls

Sun, 09 November 2025
Share:
22:14
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Kerala's first woman IPS officer R Sreelekha and former India athlete Padmini Thomas as its candidates for the upcoming Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections. 

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced the party's initial list of candidates for 67 divisions of the Corporation on Sunday. 

Sreelekha will contest from the Sasthamangalam division, while Thomas will enter the electoral fray from Palayam. 

Sreelekha, 65, the first woman IPS officer in Kerala, retired as DGP in 2020 and later joined the BJP. 

Thomas, an Arjuna Award recipient, won silver and bronze medals at the 1982 Asian Games. 

She also served as the former president of the Kerala State Sports Council. 

A former Congress worker, Thomas joined the BJP in March this year. 

The BJP has also given tickets to two other former Congress leaders, former District Congress Committee general secretary Thampanoor Satheesh and K Maheswaran Nair. 

BJP state leader V V Rajesh will contest from Kodunganoor. 

He had earlier represented the Poojappura division. 

In the previous local body elections, the BJP had won 35 out of 100 divisions in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hundreds march in Kolkata seeking justice for abused girl
LIVE! Hundreds march in Kolkata seeking justice for abused girl

Gujarat ATS foils Ricin chemical terror attack, arrests 3
Gujarat ATS foils Ricin chemical terror attack, arrests 3

According to the ATS, two Glock pistols, one Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges, and 4 litres of castor oil were recovered from their possession.

Tharoor's remarks on Advani draw rebuke from Congress
Tharoor's remarks on Advani draw rebuke from Congress

The Congress party has distanced itself from Shashi Tharoor's remarks praising BJP leader L.K. Advani, stating that Tharoor speaks for himself and that his continued membership in the CWC reflects the party's democratic spirit.

CIK intensifies crackdown on terror ecosystem in Kashmir
CIK intensifies crackdown on terror ecosystem in Kashmir

Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducted searches at various places in six districts of the valley in connection with misuse of SIM cards by terror operatives.

Wife seeks govt help after TN doctor detained in Russia
Wife seeks govt help after TN doctor detained in Russia

The wife of an Indian doctor, allegedly detained in Sochi, Russia, appeals to the Indian government for help in securing his release and safe return to India.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO