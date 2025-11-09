Kerala: BJP fields ex-DGP R Sreelekha, former athlete Padmini Thomas for civic polls

22:14





BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced the party's initial list of candidates for 67 divisions of the Corporation on Sunday.





Sreelekha will contest from the Sasthamangalam division, while Thomas will enter the electoral fray from Palayam.





Sreelekha, 65, the first woman IPS officer in Kerala, retired as DGP in 2020 and later joined the BJP.





Thomas, an Arjuna Award recipient, won silver and bronze medals at the 1982 Asian Games.





She also served as the former president of the Kerala State Sports Council.





A former Congress worker, Thomas joined the BJP in March this year.





The BJP has also given tickets to two other former Congress leaders, former District Congress Committee general secretary Thampanoor Satheesh and K Maheswaran Nair.





BJP state leader V V Rajesh will contest from Kodunganoor.





He had earlier represented the Poojappura division.





In the previous local body elections, the BJP had won 35 out of 100 divisions in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. -- PTI

