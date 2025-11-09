Japan issues tsunami advisory after 6.7-magnitude quake strikes off Iwate coast

17:26

The earthquake, which occurred at 17:03 (local time), registered a shindo level 4 in Morioka and Yahaba in Iwate Prefecture, as well as in Wakuya town in the neighbouring Miyagi Prefecture.





Earlier, the National Centre for Seismology stated that an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 was experienced near the North Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Iwate Prefecture in Japan, at 13:33 pm.





According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 30 km beneath the Earth's crust.





"EQ of M: 6.6, On: 09/11/2025 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 39.51 N, Long: 143.38 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: North Pacific Ocean," NCS said in a post on X. -- ANI

Japan's meteorological agency issued a tsunami advisory for Iwate Prefecture after a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck off the coast on Sunday, registering a 4 on the country's seismic intensity scale, the Japan Times reported.