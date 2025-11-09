HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Girl abducted from railway shed, 'sexually assaulted' in Bengal

Sun, 09 November 2025
11:20
A four-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from a railway shed and sexually assaulted at Tarakeshwar in West Bengal's Hooghly district, officials said on Sunday. 

The incident took place on Saturday when the child was asleep beside her grandmother at the railway shed, they said. 

The minor was found lying unconscious with injury marks near a drain in the area on Saturday afternoon, an official said. 

The girl, who reportedly belongs to the Banjara community, was initially taken to a local hospital and later referred to the Chandannagar sub-divisional hospital, he said. 

A police officer said an investigation is underway. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, alleged that the Tarakeshwar police were initially reluctant to register an FIR over the incident. 

In a post on X, Adhikari accused the police of "burying the crime" to shield the state's "fake law and order image by suppressing the truth. 

"Mamata Banerjee, you are a Failed Chief Minister. Under your rule, West Bengal's law & order has hit ROCK BOTTOM," he alleged in the post. -- PTI

