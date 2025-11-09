Drone seen over Uddhav's Mumbai home, claims Sena-UBT

20:04

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray/File image





In a post on X, Parab said the police should investigate the matter, find out the identity of the drone operator and the motive behind the aerial "filming".





He also wondered if there was any "terrorist background" behind it.





'Matoshree', located in Mumbai's Bandra area, is a heavily guarded residence.





Parab said that flying a drone or filming with it in such a sensitive, high-security area without prior permission is a grave matter.





"A drone was spotted hovering over 'Matoshree'. This raises serious concerns about a potential security breach in a high-security zone," the legislator claimed.





He demanded a detailed inquiry to determine the purpose behind the drone activity, identify the individuals responsible, and clarify the background of the incident to dispel public apprehension.





Deputy commissioner of police (Zone 8) Manish Kalwaniya, however, said the drone was part of a survey being conducted with the permission of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority in the nearby Bandra-Kurla Complex area.





"Please avoid misinformation," the DCP added to quell the speculation surrounding the sighting. -- PTI

Shiv Sena-UBT MLC Anil Parab on Sunday claimed a drone was spotted hovering over 'Matoshree', the Mumbai residence of party head and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and raised concerns about a potential breach in a high-security zone.