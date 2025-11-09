HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bollywood set to return to Kashmir for film shoots: Suniel Shetty

Sun, 09 November 2025
15:56
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on Sunday said the film industry is all set to return to Kashmir for shooting and expressed confidence that the region would regain its "lost glory". 

Shetty's remarks come months after terror attack in Pahalgam, which occurred in April. 

The government has since been trying to revive tourism which suffered a major setback following the attack. 

"The shooting will happen (in Kashmir) 100 percent. Vikram Razdan, Shabbir Boxwala and one more friend Binoy (Gandhi) are preparing to shoot their films in Kashmir this year itself. I think these films will be completed by next summer," Shetty told reporters at the sidelines of the closing award ceremony of BSF Jammu. 

"Our Jammu and Kashmir will regain the lost glory and will remain so," he added. 

Shetty, who played BSF veteran Bhairav Singh in J P Dutta's war film Border (1997), praised the force for organising the Jammu Marathon and said its a big honour for him to join the event. If people know me, it is because of my role in the Border'. 

"I will be remembered by this role. This is the first such marathon (in Jammu) organized by BSF which is the first line of defence. They are deployed in the most difficult locations and are keeping us safe," he said. -- PTI

