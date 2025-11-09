HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Share:

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tremor of 5.4 magnitude hits Andaman Sea, no loss of life
LIVE! Tremor of 5.4 magnitude hits Andaman Sea, no loss of life

Gujarat ATS foils nationwide terror plot, captures 3
Gujarat ATS foils nationwide terror plot, captures 3

According to the ATS, two Glock pistols, one Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges, and 4 litres of castor oil were recovered from their possession.

Student shoots classmate with father's pistol; critical
Student shoots classmate with father's pistol; critical

A class 11 student in Gurugram was shot and critically injured allegedly by a classmate using his father's licensed pistol. Police have apprehended two minor students and recovered the weapon.

Rape accused Punjab AAP MLA flees to Australia
Rape accused Punjab AAP MLA flees to Australia

Pathanmajra appeared in the video interview on Friday with an Australia-based Punjabi web channel in which he claimed that he would "return home only after securing bail".

Will release more: Rahul Gandhi on vote theft charges
Will release more: Rahul Gandhi on vote theft charges

Rahul Gandhi alleges that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is an attempt to cover up "vote theft" and institutionalize it, claiming similar incidents occurred in other states.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO