ATM stolen in Rajasthan village; police launch probe

16:43

The incident took place in Nehdai village late on Saturday night, where the culprits targeted the automated teller machine of the State Bank of India, they said.





According to the police, the thieves arrived in a vehicle, tied the ATM to it with a rope, and pulled it out of its base before fleeing the spot with it.





The theft came to light on Sunday morning when villagers noticed the missing ATM and informed the police.





Officials said efforts are being made to trace the accused using CCTV footage from the nearby area and local intelligence inputs.





"The exact amount of cash inside the ATM is yet to be ascertained," a police official said, adding that a case has been registered. -- PTI

