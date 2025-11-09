1,700 flights cancelled across US amid staffing crisis

16:12

File image





According to CNN, citing data from flight tracking website FlightAware, over 1,500 flights were cancelled and more than 6,600 delayed on Saturday alone, while an additional 1,000 cancellations and hundreds of delays were reported for Sunday.





The US Federal Aviation Administration attributed the widespread disruptions to staffing shortfalls as air traffic controllers and federal security screeners missed paychecks amid the budget impasse.





The nation's busiest airports bore the brunt of the impact.





According to CNN, New York City's three major airports --Newark Liberty International, LaGuardia, and John F. Kennedy International --experienced hours-long delays on Saturday.





The FAA temporarily issued a ground stop for incoming flights to Newark after average arrival delays exceeded four hours earlier on Saturday. -- ANI

Air travel chaos continued across the United States this weekend as airlines cancelled more than 1,700 flights and thousands more were delayed due to severe staffing shortages among air traffic controllers amid the ongoing government shutdown, CNN reported.