HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Won't be surprised if NDA loses Bihar: Sharad Pawar

Sat, 08 November 2025
Share:
15:17
image
Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that he won't be surprised if the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) loses the Bihar assembly elections, as people of the eastern state want change.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar said Bihar is a different state from the rest of the country and has witnessed some of the defining moments in Indian politics.

The senior politician said that while he hasn't campaigned in Bihar, as per the feedback he has received from his contacts in the state, he wouldn't be surprised if the NDA loses power.

"People of Bihar want change," he said.

"It is a poor state with politically aware citizens. Mahatma Gandhi's agitation in Champaran during the freedom struggle, Jayaprakash Narayan's agitation against the Emergency, and Indira Gandhi's visit to Belchi riding on an elephant when she was in the Opposition are defining moments in Indian politics," he said.

Bihar recorded 65.08 per cent voter turnout, the highest in the state's history, in the first phase of the assembly elections held earlier this week.

The ruling NDA is hoping to retain power in the state, banking on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's two-decade rule, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Opposition is seeking votes, citing misgovernance and with job promises. 

Pawar lauded Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for creating awareness among people about irregularities in the electoral rolls. 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) should take note of the Congress leader's complaints and act accordingly, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Won't be surprised if NDA loses Bihar: Sharad Pawar
LIVE! Won't be surprised if NDA loses Bihar: Sharad Pawar

5th T20 UPDATES: Rain halts play in Brisbane
5th T20 UPDATES: Rain halts play in Brisbane

TMC MP loses Rs 57 lakh from dormant account
TMC MP loses Rs 57 lakh from dormant account

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee has claimed that Rs 57 lakh has been siphoned from his dormant bank account linked to his previous tenure as a West Bengal MLA.

Only 8 shelters for 90,000 stray dogs: BMC on SC order
Only 8 shelters for 90,000 stray dogs: BMC on SC order

Mumbai faces a shortage of dog shelters following a Supreme Court order to relocate stray canines after sterilization and vaccination. The city has over 90,000 stray dogs but only eight shelters, requiring significant expansion to comply...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO