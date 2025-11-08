HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Winter session of Parliament from Dec 1 to 19: Rijiju

Sat, 08 November 2025
Share:
16:04
image
The Winter session of Parliament will be held from December 1 to 19, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.

'The Hon'ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the #WinterSession of Parliament from 1st December 2025 to 19th December, 2025 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary business),' Rijiju said on X.

'Looking forward to a constructive and meaningful Session that strengthens our democracy and serves the aspirations of the people,' he said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Won't be surprised if NDA loses Bihar: Sharad Pawar
LIVE! Won't be surprised if NDA loses Bihar: Sharad Pawar

5th T20 UPDATES: Rain halts play in Brisbane
5th T20 UPDATES: Rain halts play in Brisbane

Bihar doesn't want 'katta sarkar': Modi repeats jibe
Bihar doesn't want 'katta sarkar': Modi repeats jibe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that people were not voting for the Rashtriya Janata Dal-helmed opposition in Bihar as they fear that if voted to power, its regime will 'put katta to their heads and order them to hold...

India, Pakistan Make Peace Over Asia Cup Trophy
India, Pakistan Make Peace Over Asia Cup Trophy

India and Pakistan have managed to "break the ice" on the Asia Cup trophy dispute and will work towards finding a plausible solution in the coming days, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.

TMC MP loses Rs 57 lakh from dormant account
TMC MP loses Rs 57 lakh from dormant account

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee has claimed that Rs 57 lakh has been siphoned from his dormant bank account linked to his previous tenure as a West Bengal MLA.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO