HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sorcerer forces Kerala woman to drink, smoke beedi

Sat, 08 November 2025
Share:
14:08
image
A young woman was allegedly forced to smoke beedi and drink alcohol while being subjected to hours-long physical and mental torture in the name of black magic in Kottayam district of Kerala, police said on Saturday.

Her partner and his family brought a sorcerer to their home last week, allegedly for what they called 'to evict a ghost from the woman's body' and subjected her to hours-long ordeals, police said.

As the mental condition of the woman deteriorated, her father lodged a complaint, following which the police registered a case and launched an investigation. 

Police said the sorcerer Shivadas (54), the woman's partner Akhil Das (26) and his father Das (54) were arrested in this regard on Friday.

As per the complaint, the partner's mother had brought the sorcerer and made arrangements for the black magic, alleging that the woman's body was possessed by the evil spirits of her deceased relatives.

"The black magic started by 11.00 am on the day and lasted till night. I fell unconscious at the end," the woman told the media on Saturday.

She alleged that, amidst the ritual, she was given alcohol, forced to smoke beedi, made to consume 'sacred ash', and subjected to other forms of physical torture, including burn injuries.

The sorcerer, the prime accused in the case, who had gone into hiding after switching off his phone following the incident, was arrested from the Muthoor area in Thiruvalla, police said.

The partner's mother, a co-accused in the case, is currently absconding, they added. The arrested were remanded by a court later, police added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Parth Pawar has to pay double duty to cancel sale deed
LIVE! Parth Pawar has to pay double duty to cancel sale deed

5th T20 UPDATES: Australia win toss; elect to bowl vs India
5th T20 UPDATES: Australia win toss; elect to bowl vs India

Bihar Will Vote For Change,Knowing Little Ever Changes
Bihar Will Vote For Change,Knowing Little Ever Changes

The promises pour in, the doles flow, but the trains out of Bihar still leave packed.The real victory will come only when Biharis stop leaving home to carve a future, asserts Ramesh Menon.

2 terrorists killed in failed infiltration bid in JK
2 terrorists killed in failed infiltration bid in JK

The Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said an operation was launched on Friday based on specific intelligence inputs from agencies about an infiltration attempt in Keran sector of Kupwara.

'Leaders Like L K Advani Are Extinct'
'Leaders Like L K Advani Are Extinct'

'In these times of vitiated politics, we miss people like Advaniji and Atal Bihari Vajpayee in active politics more than ever.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO