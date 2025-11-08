HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'SIR deaths' in Bengal: TMC to reach out to families

Sat, 08 November 2025
17:07
Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has set up teams of party leaders to reach out to the families of those who died allegedly due to anxiety linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, a party functionary said on Saturday.

The members of these teams have been tasked with visiting the affected families from Friday and offering all possible support as instructed by Banerjee, he said.

These leaders will personally meet the families of individuals who reportedly lost their lives, either by suicide or due to stress and anxiety triggered by SIR-related issues.

They will maintain regular contact with these families and extend help in every manner as directed by the national general secretary, a TMC leader said.

The outreach exercise, the party leader said, aims to ensure that the bereaved families will receive both emotional and logistical support. 

The TMC has been alleging that panic created by the SIR process introduced by the Election Commission had pushed several people into distress.

The BJP has rejected the charge as politically motivated. -- PTI

