Parth Pawar has to pay double duty to cancel sale deed

11:41

After Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's announcement that the sale deed executed by his son Parth Pawar's firm for a prime land in Pune has been cancelled, it has come to light that Amadea Enterprises LLP will now have to pay double stamp duty, which comes to Rs 42 crore, for cancellation.





The Department of Registration and Stamps has informed Digvijay Amarsinh Patil, the cousin of Parth Pawar and a partner in Amadea Enterprises LLP, that the firm must pay the earlier 7 per cent stamp duty (5 per cent under the Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1 percent Local Body Tax and 1 percent Metro Cess), as it had sought an exemption by claiming a data centre was proposed on the land.





It must also pay an additional 7 per cent stamp duty to execute the cancellation deed, officials from the department said.





According to the department, the firm had claimed a stamp duty exemption at the time of the sale deed by stating that a data centre would be set up on the land.





But the cancellation deed now submitted shows that the plan has been dropped, it noted.





On Thursday, the sale deed of 40 acres of government land in the upscale Mundhwa area to Amadea Enterprises came under the scanner for want of required clearances. Opposition leaders alleged that its market value was Rs 1,800 crore.





Based on a complaint filed by the Inspector General of Registrar's office, the Pimpri Chinchwad police registered a first information report against Digvijay Patil, Shital Tejwani (who represented the 272 'owners' of the land through a power of attorney), and sub-registrar R B Taru for alleged misappropriation and cheating.





Ajit Pawar on Friday claimed that Parth was unaware that the land purchased by his firm belonged to the government, and informed that the Rs 300 crore deal has now been cancelled.





Joint Sub Registrar, Class 2, A P Fulaware, in his order, said, "It is necessary to pay the stamp duty at the rate of 7 per cent (5 per cent under the Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1 per cent Local Body Tax + 1 per cent Metro Cess). Hence, the deficit stamp duty and penalty pertaining to the sale deed must be deposited with the Stamps Collector, Pune City, and the said document must be duly stamped."





In the same letter, the official stated that to execute the cancellation deed of the said land, the firm will have to pay an additional 7 per cent stamp duty. -- PTI