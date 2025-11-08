Mother, daughter found dead at home after 'robbery'

15:55

A 32-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter were found dead with severe injury marks on their bodies in their rented house in Kota's Rojadi area, officials said on Saturday.





The deceased were identified as Jyoti (32) and her daughter Palak (8).





According to Jyoti's family members, jewellery was missing from the house, cupboards were found open, and household items were scattered, indicating a robbery.





Jyoti's one-and-a-half-year-old son was found alive in his cradle, police said.





He was rushed to a hospital by his father after being found semi-conscious from 'prolonged crying'.





DSP Manish Sharma, while speaking to reporters outside the mortuary, said a case for murder has been registered, and an investigation is underway.





The accused will be nabbed soon, the officer said, adding that a post-mortem examination of the two bodies was being conducted.





Bhagwan Vaishnav, Jyoti's husband, said he found their daughter bleeding when he returned from work at around 8 pm.





She was rushed to a hospital with neighbours' help but was declared dead. Meanwhile, other family members discovered Jyoti's body in the kitchen and took her to a hospital as well.





Jyoti's brother-in-law, who was also present at the mortuary, told reporters that a roti was on the gas stove and kneaded flour lay nearby, when they found her body. Her daughter, still in her school uniform, was found in another room and is suspected to have been suffocated to death, he said.





Three tea cups were also found placed in the room, suggesting the presence of visitors, he added.





Jyoti's jewellery was missing, he said, confirming that she was robbed. -- PTI