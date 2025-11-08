HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mother, daughter found dead at home after 'robbery'

Sat, 08 November 2025
Share:
15:55
image
A 32-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter were found dead with severe injury marks on their bodies in their rented house in Kota's Rojadi area, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Jyoti (32) and her daughter Palak (8). 

According to Jyoti's family members, jewellery was missing from the house, cupboards were found open, and household items were scattered, indicating a robbery.

Jyoti's one-and-a-half-year-old son was found alive in his cradle, police said. 

He was rushed to a hospital by his father after being found semi-conscious from 'prolonged crying'.

DSP Manish Sharma, while speaking to reporters outside the mortuary, said a case for murder has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

The accused will be nabbed soon, the officer said, adding that a post-mortem examination of the two bodies was being conducted.

Bhagwan Vaishnav, Jyoti's husband, said he found their daughter bleeding when he returned from work at around 8 pm.

She was rushed to a hospital with neighbours' help but was declared dead. Meanwhile, other family members discovered Jyoti's body in the kitchen and took her to a hospital as well.

Jyoti's brother-in-law, who was also present at the mortuary, told reporters that a roti was on the gas stove and kneaded flour lay nearby, when they found her body. Her daughter, still in her school uniform, was found in another room and is suspected to have been suffocated to death, he said.

Three tea cups were also found placed in the room, suggesting the presence of visitors, he added.

Jyoti's jewellery was missing, he said, confirming that she was robbed. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Won't be surprised if NDA loses Bihar: Sharad Pawar
LIVE! Won't be surprised if NDA loses Bihar: Sharad Pawar

5th T20 UPDATES: Rain halts play in Brisbane
5th T20 UPDATES: Rain halts play in Brisbane

Bihar doesn't want 'katta sarkar': Modi repeats jibe
Bihar doesn't want 'katta sarkar': Modi repeats jibe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that people were not voting for the Rashtriya Janata Dal-helmed opposition in Bihar as they fear that if voted to power, its regime will 'put katta to their heads and order them to hold...

India, Pakistan Make Peace Over Asia Cup Trophy
India, Pakistan Make Peace Over Asia Cup Trophy

India and Pakistan have managed to "break the ice" on the Asia Cup trophy dispute and will work towards finding a plausible solution in the coming days, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.

TMC MP loses Rs 57 lakh from dormant account
TMC MP loses Rs 57 lakh from dormant account

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee has claimed that Rs 57 lakh has been siphoned from his dormant bank account linked to his previous tenure as a West Bengal MLA.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO