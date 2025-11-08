HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian MBBS student's body recovered from river in Russia

Sat, 08 November 2025
After a search spanning several days, the body of Ajit Chaudhary, a 22-year-old Indian student from Rajasthan's Alwar district, has been recovered from a dam near White River in Ufa city, Russia. 

Ajit, a resident of Kafanwada village in Alwar and was pursuing MBBS course at Bashkir State Medical University in Ufa, had been missing since October 19, when he left his hostel and did not return. 

A day later, his clothes were found near the riverbank, prompting an extensive search operation. 

Family members were informed about the recovery of his body on Thursday afternoon. Ajit's friends and fellow students in Russia confirmed his identity. 

The local authorities have sent the body for post-mortem before initiating its repatriation to India, which could take up to two days, his uncle Narayan Chaudhary said. 

According to family members, Ajit's parents had sold a part of their farmland to fund his medical studies abroad. 

His brother is preparing for competitive examinations in Alwar. 

"Ajit went to Russia to pursue MBBS in December 2023. We got information from his friends there that his body was found on Thursday," Narayan Chaudhary said. 

"We have been informed that the body has been kept in a mortuary for post-mortem. We request the Government of India to expedite the process of bringing his body back," he said. 

Former Union Minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh expressed grief over the student's death, calling it "deeply distressing." -- PTI

