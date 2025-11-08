Activist flagged stamp duty waiver in Pune land deal

00:53

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar/ANI Photo





Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar is also a partner in Amadea Enterprises LLP.





A Rs 300 crore deal for the sale of a 40 acre plot in upscale Mundhwa area to Amadea Enterprises LLP has triggered a political slugfest since the land belongs to the government and the requisite stamp duty was waived.





Moreover, Opposition parties alleged the land in question is worth Rs 1800 crore.





On May 20, the sale deed of the land in Mundhwa took place, while Dinkar Kotkar, the 60-year-old found-president of Chhava Kamgar Union, had written to the IGR office on June 5 stating that stamp duty of Rs 21 crore was waived.





He had pointed out that the exemption was given in a wrongful manner.





In the First Information Report (FIR), Joint District Registrar Santosh Hingane, who is the complainant in the case, confirmed the receipt of a letter from Kotkar. -- PTI

A Pune-based social activist had alerted the joint district registrar that stamp duty on the Rs 300 crore Mundhwa land deal was illegally waived, seeking action just 15 days after the sale deed was executed by Amadea Enterprises LLP partner Digvijay Patil.