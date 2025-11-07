HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sikkim to offer free cervical cancer vaccines to girls below 14 years from April 2026

Fri, 07 November 2025
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday announced that all girls below the age of 14 in the state will receive free vaccination against cervical cancer from April 2026. 

Speaking at the platinum jubilee celebration of Buriakhop School in Soreng district, Tamang said women in the age group of 30 to 65 years would also be provided free cervical cancer test kits from the same month for early detection and treatment of the disease. 

"When the world has preventive measures for avoiding such diseases, then we must go ahead with such programmes for the benefit of those who can be saved from this dreaded ailment," he stated. 

He added that children below 14 were chosen for vaccination as it is most effective during this age group. 

"By 2026, we will give these vaccinations to children in all state hospitals. This is a much-needed initiative the state government is taking, and we want all to participate in this mission," he said. -- PTI

