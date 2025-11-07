Seven Maoists with total bounty of Rs 37 lakh surrender in Chhattisgarh

21:52

The seven, including four women, belong to Udanti Area Committee of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), Raipur Range inspector general of police Amresh Mishra said.





The Udanti Area Committee is a key formation which handles Maoist activities in Gariaband and Dhamtari districts and adjoining districts of Odisha, he said.





They have handed over six weapons, including one Self Loading Rifle, three Insas rifles and two country made firearms, he said.





"For the last 25 years, security forces have been making efforts to destroy the banned outfit. Continuous operations by Central and state security forces and impressive surrender and rehabilitation policy have helped in getting ultras to lay down arms.





"This is a historic achievement in counter-insurgency operations," the IG added.





As per a police statement, surrendered ultra Sunil alias Jagtar Singh, a native of Kurukshetra district in Haryana, and his wife Arina Tekam alias Sugaro were active as divisional committee member and secretary of Udanti area committee, respectively, and carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh each.





"Initially linked to Shivalik Jansangharsh Manch, a Maoist front, in Haryana in 2004, Sunil later joined CPI-Maoist through its urban network, working under senior Maoist leaders CC Lankapapareddy and CC Subramaniam. He was arrested and jailed in 2006 and 2008 for his activities," the release said. ---PTI

