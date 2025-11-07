HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex, Nifty fall for 3rd day

Fri, 07 November 2025
17:09
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday as relentless foreign fund outflows and weak trends in global markets hit investors' sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 94.73 points, or 0.11 per cent, to settle at 83,216.28. During the day, it tanked 640.06 points, or 0.76 per cent to 82,670.95. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 17.40 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 25,492.30. 

From the Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel tumbled 4.46 per cent after Singtel said it has sold about 0.8 per cent stake in the firm for Rs 10,353 crore (SGD 1.5 billion). Tech Mahindra, Trent, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC were also among the laggards. However, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ajit Pawar could have avoided land deal row: Minister

SC: Pilot Not To Be Blamed For AI Crash

The Supreme Court on Friday said no one blamed the chief pilot of the Air India Dreamliner for the June 12 crash, which claimed 260 lives, and asked his 91-year-old father not to carry any emotional burden.

Snag hits Delhi airport ATC, nearly 300 flights delayed

Over 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning due to technical problems with the air traffic control system and authorities are working to fix the issues, sources said.

Not disclosing prior conviction can void election: SC

The Supreme Court has ruled that non-disclosure of a conviction in a nomination form will lead to the disqualification of an elected candidate. The ruling came on an appeal filed by a former councillor who was unseated for failing to...

China commissions 3rd aircraft carrier: Should India worry?

China has commissioned its third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, featuring advanced electromagnetic catapults, amidst rising tensions and military modernization efforts.

