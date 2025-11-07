Sensex, Nifty fall for 3rd day

17:09





From the Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel tumbled 4.46 per cent after Singtel said it has sold about 0.8 per cent stake in the firm for Rs 10,353 crore (SGD 1.5 billion). Tech Mahindra, Trent, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC were also among the laggards. However, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers. -- PTI

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday as relentless foreign fund outflows and weak trends in global markets hit investors' sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 94.73 points, or 0.11 per cent, to settle at 83,216.28. During the day, it tanked 640.06 points, or 0.76 per cent to 82,670.95. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 17.40 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 25,492.30.