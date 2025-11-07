HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee slips 2 paise to settle at 88.65 against US dollar

Fri, 07 November 2025
19:28
The rupee slipped 2 paise to 88.65 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday amid a strong American currency against major crosses overseas and rising crude oil prices. 

A weak trend in domestic equity markets also weighed on the domestic currency, forex traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.61 and tumbled to the intraday low of 88.72 against the greenback. 

The unit ended the session at 88.65 (provisional), registering a loss of 2 paise from its previous closing level. 

The domestic unit had appreciated 7 paise to close at 88.63 against the dollar on Thursday. -- PTI

