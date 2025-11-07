Rupee slips 2 paise to settle at 88.65 against US dollar

19:28





A weak trend in domestic equity markets also weighed on the domestic currency, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.61 and tumbled to the intraday low of 88.72 against the greenback.





The unit ended the session at 88.65 (provisional), registering a loss of 2 paise from its previous closing level.





The domestic unit had appreciated 7 paise to close at 88.63 against the dollar on Thursday. -- PTI

