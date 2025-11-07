HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi lands in Varanasi for Vande Bharat trains' inauguration

Fri, 07 November 2025
Share:
21:02
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Varanasi on Friday for a two-day visit, during which he will inaugurate four new Vande Bharat Express trains. 

The prime minister landed at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur by a special aircraft. 

He was received by state finance and parliamentary affairs minister and district in-charge Suresh Khanna, police commissioner Mohit Agarwal, district magistrate Satyendra Kumar, and several party MLAs. 

From the airport, his convoy proceeded by road to Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) guest house in Bareka, where he will stay overnight. 

Along the way, he was welcomed by locals, party workers, and officials at several locations. 

The Uttar Pradesh government, in a statement, said the prime minister was hailed en route with the chants of 'Modi-Modi' and 'Har Har Mahadev'. 

From the airport to Bareka, his convoy was showered with flowers and the route was illuminated with saffron and tricolour lights, the statement said. 

At the Bareka Guest House, Modi was received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. 

"The people of Kashi are extremely enthusiastic about the prime minister's visit," the party's Kashi region president Dilip Patel said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Don't have anything to share: MEA on Trump's visit
LIVE! Don't have anything to share: MEA on Trump's visit

Controversial land deal involving Ajit Pawar's son cancelled
Controversial land deal involving Ajit Pawar's son cancelled

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar says his son Parth was unaware that the land his company purchased in Pune belonged to the government. The controversial transaction has been cancelled, and a probe has been ordered.

'Could Ajit Pawar Have Known?'
'Could Ajit Pawar Have Known?'

'Everyone involved in this transaction must be punished and penalised.'

Pak mulls integrated command after May conflict with India
Pak mulls integrated command after May conflict with India

Pakistan is considering creating a new position of 'Commander of Defence Forces' (CDF) to improve coordination and unified command among its military services, according to media reports. The move is part of broader defence reforms and...

Tiger kills farmer, safari suspended in Karnataka reserves
Tiger kills farmer, safari suspended in Karnataka reserves

A farmer was killed in a tiger attack in Mysuru district on Friday, prompting Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to order the suspension of safari operations in Nagarahole and Bandipur Tiger Reserves, and to halt trekking...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO