Modi lands in Varanasi for Vande Bharat trains' inauguration

21:02





The prime minister landed at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur by a special aircraft.





He was received by state finance and parliamentary affairs minister and district in-charge Suresh Khanna, police commissioner Mohit Agarwal, district magistrate Satyendra Kumar, and several party MLAs.





From the airport, his convoy proceeded by road to Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) guest house in Bareka, where he will stay overnight.





Along the way, he was welcomed by locals, party workers, and officials at several locations.





The Uttar Pradesh government, in a statement, said the prime minister was hailed en route with the chants of 'Modi-Modi' and 'Har Har Mahadev'.





From the airport to Bareka, his convoy was showered with flowers and the route was illuminated with saffron and tricolour lights, the statement said.





At the Bareka Guest House, Modi was received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.





"The people of Kashi are extremely enthusiastic about the prime minister's visit," the party's Kashi region president Dilip Patel said. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Varanasi on Friday for a two-day visit, during which he will inaugurate four new Vande Bharat Express trains.