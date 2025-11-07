HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Karnataka: Man kills four-year-old daughter, ends life after wife elopes

Fri, 07 November 2025
17:26
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
A 37-year-old man allegedly killed his four-year-old daughter before ending his life after his wife eloped with another man, the police said on Friday. 

The incident occured on Tuesday night in Mulbagal taluk of this district, they said. 

Before leaving home, Lokesh's wife Navyashri left him a note stating that she did not wish to stay with him and wanted to divorce him. 

She also asked him not to search for her, the police said. 

According to the police, on Tuesday, Lokesh lodged a missing complaint about his wife. 

The couple were married for four years. 

After lodging complaint, he left home with his daughter Niharika in a car. He took her to a bakery and fed her favourite items. 

Later, he allegedly strangled her to death inside the car before taking his life, a senior police officer said. 

On Wednesday, Niharika's body was found inside the abandoned car by the roadside, while Lokesh's body was found hanging from a tree nearby, he said. 

Citing preliminary investigation, the officer said the deceased's wife was in relationship with another man and wanted to divorce him. 

A case of abetment of suicide was registered under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint by Lokesh's father, the police said, adding that post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death. -- PTI

