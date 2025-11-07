HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India renews plea to free 44 Indians in Russian army

Fri, 07 November 2025
Share:
21:44
File image
File image
India on Friday said that the number of Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army has increased to 44 in view of recruitment in recent months. 

The ministry of external affairs said it has taken up the matter with Moscow and urged them to stop recruiting Indians into the Russian military. 

"In the last few months, we have been informed of several Indian nationals who have been recruited in the Russian army," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. 

"As per our understanding, there are 44 Indian nationals presently serving in the Russian Army," he said at his weekly media briefing. 

Indian officials in September had said there were 27 Indians serving in the Russian Army. 

Jaiswal said India has taken up the matter with Russian authorities and urged them to release the Indians at the "earliest and also to put an end to this practice". 

"We are in touch with the Russian side. We are also in touch with the families of these people and giving them an update on the matter," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tech issue with Delhi airport ATC addressed: AAI
LIVE! Tech issue with Delhi airport ATC addressed: AAI

Controversial land deal involving Ajit Pawar's son cancelled
Controversial land deal involving Ajit Pawar's son cancelled

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar says his son Parth was unaware that the land his company purchased in Pune belonged to the government. The controversial transaction has been cancelled, and a probe has been ordered.

'Could Ajit Pawar Have Known?'
'Could Ajit Pawar Have Known?'

'Everyone involved in this transaction must be punished and penalised.'

Pak mulls integrated command after May conflict with India
Pak mulls integrated command after May conflict with India

Pakistan is considering creating a new position of 'Commander of Defence Forces' (CDF) to improve coordination and unified command among its military services, according to media reports. The move is part of broader defence reforms and...

Tiger kills farmer, safari suspended in Karnataka reserves
Tiger kills farmer, safari suspended in Karnataka reserves

A farmer was killed in a tiger attack in Mysuru district on Friday, prompting Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to order the suspension of safari operations in Nagarahole and Bandipur Tiger Reserves, and to halt trekking...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO