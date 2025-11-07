India renews plea to free 44 Indians in Russian army

21:44

The ministry of external affairs said it has taken up the matter with Moscow and urged them to stop recruiting Indians into the Russian military.





"In the last few months, we have been informed of several Indian nationals who have been recruited in the Russian army," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.





"As per our understanding, there are 44 Indian nationals presently serving in the Russian Army," he said at his weekly media briefing.





Indian officials in September had said there were 27 Indians serving in the Russian Army.





Jaiswal said India has taken up the matter with Russian authorities and urged them to release the Indians at the "earliest and also to put an end to this practice".





"We are in touch with the Russian side. We are also in touch with the families of these people and giving them an update on the matter," he said. -- PTI

