HC to hear Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case on Dec 12

Justice Avnish Saxena fixed the next date after hearing counsels for the parties and granted last opportunity to file written statements in those cases, where they have not been filed.





The Hindu side has filed 18 suits for possession of land after removal of structure of Shahi Idgah masjid as well as for restoration of temple and for permanent injunction.





On August 1, 2024, the high court had rejected applications of the Muslim side challenging maintainability of suits filed by Hindu worshippers.





In that order, the court also held that these suits are not barred by the Limitation Act, Waqf Act and Places of Worship Act, 1991, which prohibits conversion of any religious structure as existed on August 15, 1947.





The controversy is related to Mughal emperor Aurangazeb-era Shahi Eidgah mosque, which is alleged to have been built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna. -- PTI

