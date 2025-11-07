HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Ex-serviceman shoots self dead near Haryana bank, leaves Rs 1 lakh cash, note

Fri, 07 November 2025
18:21
A retired Army man, after withdrawing money from the bank where he worked as a security guard, shot himself dead with his licensed revolver, leaving a suicide note and a bag with Rs 1 lakh, police said on Friday. 

According to the police, the three-line suicide note read: "Ram Ram (Greetings) to all, those who were unhappy with me, be happy now." 

Ashok Kumar (55), a resident of Teekli village, had been a security guard at Sarv Haryana Gramin Bank in South City-2 under the sector 50 police station area for about 7-8 years, but was unemployed for more than a year. 

Initial investigation revealed that Kumar reached the bank at around 10 am on Thursday after lying to his wife that he had received a job offer and was going for an interview, the police said. 

Kumar shot himself with his licensed .32-bore revolver at around 4.30 pm. 

The weapon was recovered from the spot with five cartridges and an empty shell, they said. 

A senior investigating officer said that they are also determining any harassment angle. 

Kumar is survived by his wife and two sons. The elder son is a constable in the Haryana Police, the officer added. -- PTI

