Ex-serviceman shoots self dead near Haryana bank, leaves Rs 1 lakh cash, note

18:21





According to the police, the three-line suicide note read: "Ram Ram (Greetings) to all, those who were unhappy with me, be happy now."





Ashok Kumar (55), a resident of Teekli village, had been a security guard at Sarv Haryana Gramin Bank in South City-2 under the sector 50 police station area for about 7-8 years, but was unemployed for more than a year.





Initial investigation revealed that Kumar reached the bank at around 10 am on Thursday after lying to his wife that he had received a job offer and was going for an interview, the police said.





Kumar shot himself with his licensed .32-bore revolver at around 4.30 pm.





The weapon was recovered from the spot with five cartridges and an empty shell, they said.





A senior investigating officer said that they are also determining any harassment angle.





Kumar is survived by his wife and two sons. The elder son is a constable in the Haryana Police, the officer added. -- PTI

