Don't have anything to share: MEA on Trump's visit

Fri, 07 November 2025
20:36
image
The ministry of external affairs on Friday clarified it has 'nothing' to share on US President Donald Trump's visit to India despite his recent remarks suggesting that the trip could take place next year.

The Quad comprises the United States, Australia, Japan, and India. 

New Delhi was scheduled to host the Quad summit in 2025.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, when asked if the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) will take place without Trump or be rescheduled for next year during the US President's visit, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underscored that the grouping remains a "valuable platform" for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region."

"As far as the comments of President Trump regarding his visit to India are concerned, I do not have anything on this to share. I will let you know when I have something to share about it," Jaiswal said.

He highlighted the recent Quad engagements, including the Quad Ports of the Future Conference, held during the India Maritime Week in Mumbai on October 29 to 30.

"We see Quad as a valuable platform for discussion among the four Quad partners on issues of importance and of interest to them in the Indo-Pacific region. Quad is making steady progress. We recently attended the India Maritime Week in Mumbai. We had the Quad Ports of the Future Conference in Mumbai on 29th and 30th October. We had almost 24 countries participate in it, which included the four quad partners," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump had hinted at a possible visit to India for next year as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen trade relations between the two nations. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Controversial land deal involving Ajit Pawar's son cancelled
Controversial land deal involving Ajit Pawar's son cancelled

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar says his son Parth was unaware that the land his company purchased in Pune belonged to the government. The controversial transaction has been cancelled, and a probe has been ordered.

'Could Ajit Pawar Have Known?'
'Could Ajit Pawar Have Known?'

'Everyone involved in this transaction must be punished and penalised.'

Pak mulls integrated command after May conflict with India
Pak mulls integrated command after May conflict with India

Pakistan is considering creating a new position of 'Commander of Defence Forces' (CDF) to improve coordination and unified command among its military services, according to media reports. The move is part of broader defence reforms and...

Tiger kills farmer, safari suspended in Karnataka reserves
Tiger kills farmer, safari suspended in Karnataka reserves

A farmer was killed in a tiger attack in Mysuru district on Friday, prompting Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to order the suspension of safari operations in Nagarahole and Bandipur Tiger Reserves, and to halt trekking...

