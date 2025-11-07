Delhi RWAs welcome SC order on stray animal removal; activists call it cruel

21:27





The apex court on Friday took note of the "alarming rise" in dog bite incidents in institutional areas -- educational centres, hospitals, bus stands, and railway stations -- and directed the authorities to move such canines to designated shelters.





The court also ordered the authorities, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), to ensure the removal of stray animals and cattle from highways and expressways.





Animal rights campaigner Gauri Mulekhi told PTI that the idea "may seem simple and straightforward in theory, but it is deeply impractical and ultimately counterproductive".





She explained that institutions are vast, open ecosystems where community dogs have lived for years under the care of staff, students, and caregivers.





"Relocating them would mean capturing every animal, finding holding facilities, and maintaining them indefinitely, an undertaking for which no city or state has the capacity," she said.





Reiterating similar concerns, Dr Asher Jesudoss said the latest order "is not very different from the 11th August order, and removing dogs from the premises of buildings or institutions will not prevent others from entering the premises." -- PTI

