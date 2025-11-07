BSE Sensex top losers today

20:48





The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 94.73 points, or 0.11 percent, to settle at 83,216.28.





During the day, it tanked 640.06 points, or 0.76 percent, to 82,670.95.





The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 17.40 points, or 0.07 percent, to 25,492.30.





Among Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel tumbled 4.46 percent after Singtel said it has sold about 0.8 percent stake in the firm for Rs 10,353 crore (SGD 1.5 billion).





Tech Mahindra, Trent, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC were also among the laggards. -- PTI

Falling for the third straight day, benchmark index Sensex declined by nearly 95 points while Nifty slipped below 25,500 on Friday as relentless foreign fund outflows and weak trends in global markets hit investors' sentiment.