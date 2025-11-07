HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BSE Sensex top losers today

Fri, 07 November 2025
Share:
20:48
image
Falling for the third straight day, benchmark index Sensex declined by nearly 95 points while Nifty slipped below 25,500 on Friday as relentless foreign fund outflows and weak trends in global markets hit investors' sentiment. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 94.73 points, or 0.11 percent, to settle at 83,216.28. 

During the day, it tanked 640.06 points, or 0.76 percent, to 82,670.95. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 17.40 points, or 0.07 percent, to 25,492.30. 

Among Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel tumbled 4.46 percent after Singtel said it has sold about 0.8 percent stake in the firm for Rs 10,353 crore (SGD 1.5 billion). 

Tech Mahindra, Trent, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC were also among the laggards. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Don't have anything to share: MEA on Trump's visit
LIVE! Don't have anything to share: MEA on Trump's visit

Controversial land deal involving Ajit Pawar's son cancelled
Controversial land deal involving Ajit Pawar's son cancelled

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar says his son Parth was unaware that the land his company purchased in Pune belonged to the government. The controversial transaction has been cancelled, and a probe has been ordered.

'Could Ajit Pawar Have Known?'
'Could Ajit Pawar Have Known?'

'Everyone involved in this transaction must be punished and penalised.'

Pak mulls integrated command after May conflict with India
Pak mulls integrated command after May conflict with India

Pakistan is considering creating a new position of 'Commander of Defence Forces' (CDF) to improve coordination and unified command among its military services, according to media reports. The move is part of broader defence reforms and...

Tiger kills farmer, safari suspended in Karnataka reserves
Tiger kills farmer, safari suspended in Karnataka reserves

A farmer was killed in a tiger attack in Mysuru district on Friday, prompting Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to order the suspension of safari operations in Nagarahole and Bandipur Tiger Reserves, and to halt trekking...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO