HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Zohran Mamdani's path has been part Obama, part Trump

Thu, 06 November 2025
Share:
09:20
image
When 7.30 visits Harlem on a cold autumn evening, 22-year-old Durga Sreenivasan is standing on a footpath in the chill wind fighting for every vote she can for Zohran Mamdani, a man who may be about to deliver the country a political earthquake.

Sreenivasan is a campaign organiser for Mamdani, who, if the polls prove correct, is set to make history by becoming the first Muslim mayor of New York City, at 34 years of age.

He is also the son of immigrants and a Democratic socialist -- but more importantly, he is making an impact. Read more here. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Tariffs did that': Trump repeats India-Pak pact claim
LIVE! 'Tariffs did that': Trump repeats India-Pak pact claim

Lalu's sons, deputy CMs in fray as Bihar votes in 1st phase
Lalu's sons, deputy CMs in fray as Bihar votes in 1st phase

In the first phase, a total of 3.75 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 1,314 candidates, including top leaders such as INDIA bloc's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary of the BJP.

Bihar Polls: Phase 1: Touch And Go Seats
Bihar Polls: Phase 1: Touch And Go Seats

According to data available from the Election Commission of India, 17 seats in the 2020 Assembly elections had a victory margin of less than 1.5%

'A Domestic Dispute That Became A National Dispute'
'A Domestic Dispute That Became A National Dispute'

'I wanted to go for the heart, and at the same time, open the audience's mind.'

Wife's lover kills man in Drishyam-like murder
Wife's lover kills man in Drishyam-like murder

A man was murdered allegedly by his wife's paramour and two relatives who buried the body beneath the kitchen floor of his house in Ahmedabad city, police said on Wednesday, a chilling crime reminiscent of a scene from Hindi movie Drishyam.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO