Zohran Mamdani's path has been part Obama, part Trump

Sreenivasan is a campaign organiser for Mamdani, who, if the polls prove correct, is set to make history by becoming the first Muslim mayor of New York City, at 34 years of age.





He is also the son of immigrants and a Democratic socialist -- but more importantly, he is making an impact.

When 7.30 visits Harlem on a cold autumn evening, 22-year-old Durga Sreenivasan is standing on a footpath in the chill wind fighting for every vote she can for Zohran Mamdani, a man who may be about to deliver the country a political earthquake.