Won't let any 'Khan' become Mumbai mayor: BJP leader

17:36

BJP's Mumbai president Ameet Satam/ANI Photo





"We will not let any Khan become the mayor of Mumbai," Satam said on Wednesday, speaking at a gathering of party workers ahead of the impending civic polls.





The statement came against the backdrop of Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani's victory in the New York mayoral election.





Asked for a clarification of the controversial remark, the BJP leader said, "When I say `Khan', I am talking about a mentality. I have said it on September 17 as well, and I have been warning Mumbaikars about it. This mentality waves Pakistan's flags. I am warning Mumbaikars against a mentality that carries Pakistan's flags at rallies, where a bomb blast accused campaigns for a particular candidate. This is a divisive, radical and fundamentalist mentality. I am talking about Khans who are anti-national."





Dismissing allegations that he was targeting a specific community, Satam said, "The hate is not against a community, but against anti-national, radical and fundamentalist elements, those who sympathise with Pakistan or try to weaken India. We will continue to fight such forces." -- PTI

