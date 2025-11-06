HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Won't let any 'Khan' become Mumbai mayor: BJP leader

Thu, 06 November 2025
17:36
BJP's Mumbai president Ameet Satam/ANI Photo
Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party president Ameet Satam has said that his party would not allow any "Khan" to become the mayor of Mumbai, and clarified later that he was referring to the "anti-national mentality" and not a particular community. 

"We will not let any Khan become the mayor of Mumbai," Satam said on Wednesday, speaking at a gathering of party workers ahead of the impending civic polls. 

The statement came against the backdrop of Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani's victory in the New York mayoral election. 

Asked for a clarification of the controversial remark, the BJP leader said, "When I say `Khan', I am talking about a mentality. I have said it on September 17 as well, and I have been warning Mumbaikars about it. This mentality waves Pakistan's flags. I am warning Mumbaikars against a mentality that carries Pakistan's flags at rallies, where a bomb blast accused campaigns for a particular candidate. This is a divisive, radical and fundamentalist mentality. I am talking about Khans who are anti-national." 

Dismissing allegations that he was targeting a specific community, Satam said, "The hate is not against a community, but against anti-national, radical and fundamentalist elements, those who sympathise with Pakistan or try to weaken India. We will continue to fight such forces." -- PTI

