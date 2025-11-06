When PM was asked: 'What's your skin care routine?'

10:49





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met the triumphant Indian women's cricket team at his residence and lauded the players for their "remarkable resilience and comeback' in the World Cup after enduring a tough phase marked by three consecutive defeats.





The Prime Minister also referred to the trolling the players had faced on social media after the early setbacks and praised them for showing exemplary mental strength to bounce back and script history.





Head Coach of the Champion Indian Women's Cricket Team, Amol Mazumdar says, "We are into that bubble only. Yesterday it was the Prime Minister and today it is the President who we are going to meet. It has been unreal for the last 3-4 days and may it continue."

Cricketer and member of the World Cup winning Indian Cricket team, Harleen Kaur Deol, asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his skin care routine at a meeting at the PM's residence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I did not pay a lot of attention to this. I've been in government for 25 years now. Receiving so many blessings has a lasting impact."