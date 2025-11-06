HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Two killed in Mumbai local train accident amid strike

Thu, 06 November 2025
21:11
File image
File image
Two persons died and three sustained injuries after they were hit by a suburban train near Sandhurst Road railway station in south Mumbai on Thursday, officials said. 

The incident took place around 7pm, just some time after the suburban train service on Central Railway was disrupted due to a flash strike by employees' unions over an FIR registered against two engineers in the June 9 Mumbra accident case. 

"Two persons were brought dead to the hospital, while three were injured. Of these, two took discharge against medical advice (DAMA), while one is being treated at the facility," an official. 

Earlier, the official said they had alighted from the wrong side and were moving on the tracks when they were hit. 

The Mumbra incident, in which four persons died, occurred on June 9 when two trains, one headed to Kasara and the other towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, were passing each other at a sharp curve. 

Some commuters on the footboard of the coaches fell onto the tracks after their backpacks brushed against each other, as per police. 

Following a probe, the Thane railway police booked a senior section engineer and a section engineer of Central Railway under section 125(a)(b) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. -- PTI

