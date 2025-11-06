HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Tariffs did that': Trump repeats India-Pak pact claim

Thu, 06 November 2025
United States President Donald Trump has said that India and Pakistan "made peace" in May after he threatened the two nuclear-armed neighbours to snap trade deals with them if they continued their military conflict, a claim he has repeated several times since then. 

"In eight months I ended eight wars, including Kosovo and Serbia, and Congo and Rwanda, that were going on for a long time... Pakistan and India," Trump said in his address at the America Business Forum in Miami on Wednesday.

"You know, I was in the midst of a trade deal with both of them (India and Pakistan), and then I read on the front page of a certain newspaper... I heard they were going to war. Seven planes were shot down, and the eighth was really badly wounded... Eight planes were shot down essentially," Trump said.

He added, "I said, this is war, and they are going at it. And they are two nuclear nations. I said, 'I'm not going to make any trade deals with you guys unless you agree to peace'.

"The two nations said 'No way. This has nothing to do...' I said, 'It has everything to do. You are nuclear powers. I'm not trading with you. We're not making any deals with you if you're at war with each other'." 

"A day later, I get a call saying, 'We made peace'. They stopped. I said, 'Thank you. Let's do trade'. Isn't that great? Tariffs did that Without tariffs, that would have never happened," Trump said amid applause.

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim over 60 times that he "helped settle" the tensions between the two neighbouring countries. 

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention. -- PTI

