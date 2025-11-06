Stock markets fall for 2nd day in volatile trade

16:57





Among Sensex firms, Power Grid, Eternal, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and NTPC were the major laggards. However, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers. Stock markets were closed on Wednesday for Guru Nanak Jayanti. -- PTI

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower in a highly volatile trade on Thursday amid relentless foreign fund outflows and selling in blue-chip ICICI Bank. Falling for the second day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 148.14 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at 83,311.01. During the day, it hit a high of 83,846.35 and a low of 83,237.65. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped by 87.95 points or 0.34 per cent to 25,509.70.