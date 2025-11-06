HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stock markets fall for 2nd day in volatile trade

Thu, 06 November 2025
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower in a highly volatile trade on Thursday amid relentless foreign fund outflows and selling in blue-chip ICICI Bank. Falling for the second day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 148.14 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at 83,311.01. During the day, it hit a high of 83,846.35 and a low of 83,237.65. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped by 87.95 points or 0.34 per cent to 25,509.70. 

Among Sensex firms, Power Grid, Eternal, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and NTPC were the major laggards. However, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers. Stock markets were closed on Wednesday for Guru Nanak Jayanti. -- PTI

Bihar records highest-ever 65% turnout in first phase of polls
Bihar records highest-ever 65% turnout in first phase of polls

The first phase of Bihar assembly elections saw a moderate pace of polling across 121 constituencies, with 53.77% voter turnout reported till 3 pm. Sporadic incidents of violence were also reported. Key leaders are in the fray for both...

LIVE! Raj cop shifted for sharing Rahul Gandhi's vote theft post
LIVE! Raj cop shifted for sharing Rahul Gandhi's vote theft post

Ajit Pawar's son faces probe over Rs 300 cr Pune land deal
Ajit Pawar's son faces probe over Rs 300 cr Pune land deal

Maharashtra Revenue Minister assures investigation into an alleged land deal involving a company linked to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth Pawar, after receiving a formal complaint.

How belief in bowlers helped India take series lead
How belief in bowlers helped India take series lead

'We knew it won't be easy to hit how much you may connect. Plan was to bowl smartly and when a batter is set, force him to hit on the bigger sides than small sides.'

Two killed by local train in Mumbai amid flash strike
Two killed by local train in Mumbai amid flash strike

Two people died and three were injured after being hit by a suburban train near Sandhurst Road railway station in Mumbai. The incident occurred shortly after train services were disrupted due to a strike over an FIR against engineers in...

