Security forces kill commander of banned TTP in NW Pakistan

17:55





The intelligence-based operation in the Amberi Kalla area of Karak, in southern Khyber Pakhthunkhwa, turned into a fierce gun battle that lasted for nearly four hours leading to the death of Hakeem Nisar, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander.





During the exchange of fire, three police personnel sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.





Security officials described Hakeem Nisar as a high-value target involved in multiple acts of terrorism, including attacks on security forces and targeted killings in the region.





Following the operation, the area was cordoned off, and a search operation was launched to ensure that no other terrorists were hiding nearby. -- PTI

