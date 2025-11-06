HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Security forces kill commander of banned TTP in NW Pakistan

Thu, 06 November 2025
17:55
A commander belonging to the banned terror outfit TTP was killed on Thursday in a joint operation with the counter terrorism department in the restive Khyber Pakhthunkhwa province of Pakistan on Thursday, the police said in Peshawar. 

The intelligence-based operation in the Amberi Kalla area of Karak, in southern Khyber Pakhthunkhwa, turned into a fierce gun battle that lasted for nearly four hours leading to the death of Hakeem Nisar, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander. 

During the exchange of fire, three police personnel sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

Security officials described Hakeem Nisar as a high-value target involved in multiple acts of terrorism, including attacks on security forces and targeted killings in the region. 

Following the operation, the area was cordoned off, and a search operation was launched to ensure that no other terrorists were hiding nearby. -- PTI

