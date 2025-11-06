Rupee rises 7 paise against US dollar

20:37





However, subdued sentiment in domestic equity markets and continued outflow of foreign capital prevented a sharp gain in the Indian currency, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.51 and touched the intra-day high of 88.49 against the greenback.





The unit also hit the intra-day low of 88.66 before ending the session at 88.63, up 7 paise from its previous closing level.





The domestic unit had settled with a gain of 7 paise at 88.70 against the dollar on Tuesday.





The foreign exchange markets were closed on Wednesday on account of the Prakash Gurpurab holiday. -- PTI

The rupee appreciated 7 paise to 88.63 against the US dollar on Thursday, supported by a weak American currency against major rivals overseas and lower global crude oil prices.