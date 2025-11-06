HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
RJD claims power cuts at strong booths, EC says...

Thu, 06 November 2025
12:54
The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar on Thursday dismissed the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) allegations of deliberate power cuts at certain polling stations during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, terming the claims "completely baseless and misleading.

"In response to the RJD's post on X, the CEO's office clarified that voting across the state was proceeding "smoothly" and that the Election Commission of India was "ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process".

"This allegation is completely baseless and misleading. Voting is taking place smoothly at all polling stations in Bihar. The Election Commission of India is following all standard protocols to ensure that the voting process is fair, transparent, and uninterrupted. There is no basis for such misleading propaganda," the CEO wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, the RJD had claimed that electricity supply was being "cut off intermittently" at booths considered strongholds of the Mahagathbandhan alliance to "slow down" the pace of voting. The party urged the Election Commission to take "immediate cognisance" of what it described as "rigging with malicious intent."

"During the voting in the first phase, electricity is being cut off intermittently at the strong booths of the Mahagathbandhan with the intention of slowing down the voting. Slow voting is being deliberately caused. Please, the Election Commission, take immediate cognizance of such rigging with malicious intent and take prompt action," RJD wrote on X tagging the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar.

The first phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly elections began today in 121 constituencies across 18 districts amid tight security arrangements. It covers approximately 3.75 crore electors and 243 seats.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) urged all eligible voters to exercise their franchise on Thursday, asserting that "Bihar is ready" for the "festival of Democracy". 

In a post on X, the Poll body said that the "voters are welcome at the polling station.""#LoktantraKaTyohar...Bihar is ready. Welcome to all voters at the polling station. #BiharElections2025," ECI wrote on X.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm; however, due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

The remaining 122 constituencies of Bihar will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting will take place on November 14.  -- ANI

