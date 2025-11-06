HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
People of Bihar will reject politics of hate: CPM

Thu, 06 November 2025
18:12
CPM general secretary MA Baby
The Mahagathbandhan's campaign received an overwhelming response from the people of Bihar, Communist Party of India-Marxist general secretary MA Baby said on Thursday, and expressed confidence that people, especially youth, will reject "politics of hate". 

In a post on X, the CPI-M general secretary said the opposition's alliance has brought issues of people's welfare and livelihood to the fore. 

"The Mahagathbandhan campaign has received an overwhelming response from the people of Bihar. We have successfully brought people's welfare and livelihood issues to the forefront," Baby said. 

The CPI-M is contesting from four assembly constituencies in the Bihar elections. 

"We are confident that the people of Bihar, especially the youth who are seeking employment, will reject the politics of hate, uphold the values of democracy and secularism, and vote decisively for change," he added. 

Voting for the first phase of assembly polls in Bihar is being held on Thursday across 121 assembly constituencies. -- PTI

