People of Bihar will reject politics of hate: CPM

18:12

CPM general secretary MA Baby





In a post on X, the CPI-M general secretary said the opposition's alliance has brought issues of people's welfare and livelihood to the fore.





"The Mahagathbandhan campaign has received an overwhelming response from the people of Bihar. We have successfully brought people's welfare and livelihood issues to the forefront," Baby said.





The CPI-M is contesting from four assembly constituencies in the Bihar elections.





"We are confident that the people of Bihar, especially the youth who are seeking employment, will reject the politics of hate, uphold the values of democracy and secularism, and vote decisively for change," he added.





Voting for the first phase of assembly polls in Bihar is being held on Thursday across 121 assembly constituencies. -- PTI

