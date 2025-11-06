Paytm Founder Sharma Bets On AI-Led Revenue Growth

16:00





The company will target its online and offline merchants, including the small and large ones, for these AI products.





'AI is a revenue line item. It brings newer service, newer business, (and) phenomenally more number of things that we can do' Up till now, we've been putting it into the cost side, efficiency side. While there will be some optimisation, but not material enough,' Sharma said, in a call with analysts post its earnings.





Paytm has slashed its indirect expenses, which includes employee costs, marketing and cloud costs, by 18 per cent to Rs 1,064 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26), as compared to Rs 1,298 crore in Q2FY25.





Sequentially, indirect costs were down from Rs 1,079 crore in Q1FY26.The starting point is that AI gives us better efficiencies and better insights, in addition to new revenue generating products. 'For example, if we are able to use better insights to reduce the credit costs for our partners, then that translates into higher collection revenue,' said the company's president and group CFO Madhur Deora.





To start with, Paytm is leveraging AI to enhance its soundbox or AI devices, equipping merchants with AI-powered agents that provide insights, analytics, and voice-based commands. The company may later earn by charging a subscription for these services.





--Ajinkya Kawale, Business Standard

